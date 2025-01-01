Articles on Social Engineering

Social Engineering How the Scarcity Principle is Used in Online Scams and Attacks The scarcity principle—people value less available opportunities more—powers online scams: fake expiration countdowns, CAPTCHAs before malware downloads, and login screens blocking desired content....

Social Networking When Bots Chat With Social Network Participants Scammers use compromised social network accounts for malicious chats—currently with human operators, but increasingly automated bots. Creating intelligent chat bots for Facebook is straightforward...

Social Engineering Social Engineering in On-Line Scams: "Home Income Kit" Online scams use psychological factors to lower victims' guard: greed (easy money), laziness (little work), social compliance (fake Facebook likes and comments), transitive trust (mimicking news...

Web Security Three Web Attack Vectors Using the Browser Three browser attack vectors cause most web-based attacks: social engineering (phishing, fake software installs), attacking web applications through the browser (XSS, CSRF, clickjacking), and...

Social Engineering Deception Lessons for Information Security from World War II WWII deception used ambiguity (uncertainty inhibiting intelligence assessments) and misleading approaches (building up wrong alternatives' attractiveness). Successful deception resembles jigsaw...