Three Web Attack Vectors Using the Browser

Three browser attack vectors cause most web-based attacks: social engineering (phishing, fake software installs), attacking web applications through the browser (XSS, CSRF, clickjacking), and exploiting client-side vulnerabilities in browsers and plugins like Flash, Reader, and Java. Most attacks combine one or two of these.

Three web attack vectors seem to be responsible for the majority of computer attacks that involve a web browser:

Most attacks include one or two of the three techniques. For instance, Koobface worm targets the user (social engineering to click links) and the web application (hijacking social networking site sessions). An attack that combines all elements would be particularly effective (do you know of any examples?).

The following series of posts explores these three web browser attack vectors in greater detail, discussing how enterprises can protect themselves against such attacks:

Published: December 27, 2010
Updated: February 2, 2015

