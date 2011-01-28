How to Strengthen Your IT or Cybersecurity Resume

Security builder & leader

Make your resume stand out by answering "So what?" for every experience. Don't just list tasks—explain accomplishments. Instead of "managed corporate firewall," write "managed corporate firewall, improving response time by 50% and reducing ruleset length by 25%." Show results, not just responsibilities.

Here’s how you can craft a resume or CV that stands out: Make sure every experience you describe answers the question “So what?”

The goal of the resume is to catch the attention of the recruiter or hiring manager, so you get invited for an interview. We often try to do this by listing the tasks we performed at earlier jobs. This isn’t enough.

Consider the following resume excerpt, which you might use to outline past responsibilities:

This is a reasonable start. The list helps the reader to understand what your capabilities might be. However, the reader probably has seen many other lists like this in other resumes. Your listing doesn’t explain how good you were at these tasks and how these tasks benefited your employer.

The solution? For each of your bullet points, imagine the reader asking “So what?” Then reword the statement to answer that question. Instead of merely describing what you were doing, clarify what you’ve accomplished.

The goal is to have the reader review your contributions and exclaim, “Wow! I want this person to do the same for me!” The excerpt above doesn’t come close to succeeding at this. The following is an improvement:

Each rephrased bullet point answers the “So what?” question. Now the reader understands how you’ve helped your employer and knows you can achieve meaningful results. As you rework your resume or CV, reflect on the results of your activities and reword your statements to mention your achievements. As you consider your current work, understand how it contributes to your employer’s objectives. Start collecting metrics that can demonstrate your effectiveness to your current employer and help catch the attention of your future one.

2 min to read
Published: January 28, 2011
Updated: February 13, 2019

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

