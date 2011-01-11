Security builder & leader

Metrics for Measuring Enterprise Malware Defenses

Tracking "infections caught" provides little insight because changes could reflect better detection or just more attacks. More useful metrics include percentage of systems with current AV signatures, response time to alerts, time to return to business after reimaging, and ratio of incidents found by AV versus other means.

How to track the success or failure of your anti-virus tools? More importantly, what metrics can enterprises use to determine whether their malware defenses are working better today than, say, a week ago? Identifying anti-malware characteristics that are worth measuring is harder than you might think.

A Case for Security Metrics

Without measuring the effectiveness of your controls, how can you know whether you are spending the right amount on your information security program, or that your funds are being spent on the right tools or processes? Tracking metrics related to security controls gives CISOs and business executives the ability to steer the security program in the right direction. Without metrics, the security program exists as an art project, rather than an engineering or business discipline. In the book Security Metrics, Andrew Jaquith highlights the following characteristics of a good metric, stating that it needs to be:

Tracking the Number of Caught Infections Isn’t Very Useful

When asked how to track the effectiveness of an enterprise anti-malware program, people often propose tracking the number of infections caught by anti-virus software. However, this turns out to be not very helpful. A change in this number in either direction doesn’t provide us with many insights:

The number of caught infections can be driven by factors external to the enterprise. It doesn’t tell us whether our anti-virus tool is doing a great job or whether we need to swap it out. It doesn’t provide actionable feedback, but merely serves as a reminder that malware is out there and that anti-virus tools can catch some of it.

Useful Metrics for Measuring Enterprise Malware Defenses

Perhaps a more effective way of tracking the status of anti-virus tools is to look at the following metrics across the enterprise:

An enterprise can also measure its ability to respond to malware infections by using the following metrics, tracking the average time across incidents in a given time period:

An enterprise can also track the following composite metrics related to its malware defenses. These are more complex, and I need to give them more thought:

What do you think of this? Can you recommend other metrics for measuring enterprise malware defenses?

Update: I followed up this post with a note that examined More Metrics for Measuring Enterprise Malware Defenses.

Published: January 11, 2011
Updated: September 5, 2017

