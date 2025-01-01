Articles on Malware
- Malware My Upcoming Presentations: Career, Malware, Social Media
- Malware Evolving Threats: The Long Tail of Potential Data Breach Victims The "long tail" of potential breach victims—numerous SMBs comprising 80% of the population—attracts attackers who prefer quantity over quality. These targets have weaker defenses and there are many...
- Malware Protect Files From Malware With Windows Integrity Levels Windows integrity levels can protect sensitive files from malware. Use the Chml tool to set a file to High integrity level with "no read up" policy enabled. Since malware typically runs at Medium...
- Malware Protect Processes from Spyware With Windows Integrity Levels Windows mandatory integrity levels (Low/Medium/High) can protect against keyloggers. User-mode malware typically runs at Medium level; launching sensitive applications like password vaults with "Run...
- Malware 4 Steps to Combat Malware Enterprise-Wide: New Article Treating malware infections as independent events—cleaning up and moving on—doesn't keep pace with evolving attack tactics. Effective enterprise malware defense requires detecting propagation...
- Malware Understanding Computer Attack and Defense Techniques Modern attacks combine social engineering to bypass technical defenses, client-side exploits targeting browsers and add-ons, web application vulnerabilities like SQL injection, and persistent...