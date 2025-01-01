Articles on Malware

Malware Evolving Threats: The Long Tail of Potential Data Breach Victims The "long tail" of potential breach victims—numerous SMBs comprising 80% of the population—attracts attackers who prefer quantity over quality. These targets have weaker defenses and there are many...

Malware Protect Files From Malware With Windows Integrity Levels Windows integrity levels can protect sensitive files from malware. Use the Chml tool to set a file to High integrity level with "no read up" policy enabled. Since malware typically runs at Medium...

Malware Protect Processes from Spyware With Windows Integrity Levels Windows mandatory integrity levels (Low/Medium/High) can protect against keyloggers. User-mode malware typically runs at Medium level; launching sensitive applications like password vaults with "Run...

Malware 4 Steps to Combat Malware Enterprise-Wide: New Article Treating malware infections as independent events—cleaning up and moving on—doesn't keep pace with evolving attack tactics. Effective enterprise malware defense requires detecting propagation...