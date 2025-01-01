Articles on Malware
- Malware APT Cartoon #1: Two Dogs
- Malware Social Graph: The Holy Grail of Actionable Intelligence Attackers harvest email and social networking data to construct organizational social graphs, identifying connectors whose accounts could send social engineering messages, new "clueless" employees...
- Malware Announcing the Certified APT Nerd (CAPTN) Credential
- Malware Advanced Persistent Threat Haiku
- Malware Respect the Browser - Security Awareness Recommendations Six brief browser safety recommendations for non-technical users: use bookmarks to avoid typosquatting, patch browsers and add-ons automatically, ensure HTTPS for sensitive data, log out properly,...
- Malware Antivirus Products Are Like Cold Medicine - Not A Rant Antivirus products resemble cold medicine: established offerings have few differentiating characteristics, they treat symptoms rather than underlying problems, core technologies haven't changed...