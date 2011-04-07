Announcing the Certified APT Nerd (CAPTN) Credential

I am pleased to announce the new Certified Advanced Persistent Threat Nerd (CAPTN) credential. This certification program is designed for information security professionals looking to demonstrate their proficiency in APT topics.

Only individuals who meet the following prerequisites qualify for the prestigious CAPTN designation. The person must:

Feel a moderate level of discomfort when hearing the term APT used in marketing literature Have a strong opinion regarding APT being a who or a what Have read both 2010 and 2011 Mandiant M-Trend reports the day they were released Know Richard Bejtlich’s APT characterization by heart Have written a poem, literary essay or fictional short story on the topic of APT

Do you have what it takes to be a CAPTN? Good luck!