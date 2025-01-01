Articles on Malware

Risk Management The Role of Rituals in Information Security Security practices often function as rituals—painstaking steps we follow out of habit that provide a sense of control. Rituals reduce stress by overloading working memory, blocking intrusive...

Tools Analyze Memory of an Infected System With Mandiant's Redline Mandiant's free Redline tool triages potentially compromised hosts through live memory analysis, replacing Audit Viewer. It uses Memoryze to capture memory, assigns Malware Risk Index scores using...

Assessments Security Assessment Testing for Client-Side Vulnerabilities Client-side penetration testing mimics real attacks by targeting unpatched desktop software via malicious emails or websites. Three approaches offer increasing intrusiveness: tracking link clicks to...

Tools Remotely Find Outdated Adobe Reader With HBGary AcroScrub HBGary's free AcroScrub utility remotely scans Windows hosts via WMI to find outdated Adobe Reader installations. During malware outbreaks exploiting Reader vulnerabilities, such lightweight...

Malware Fear vs. Anxiety in Cybersecurity: What We Can Do Fear involves specific threats that can be addressed through threat modeling, while anxiety is a diffuse reaction to abstract concerns that's harder to resolve. Much security FUD induces anxiety...