Think you know malware? I created a new fun quiz to see whether you can recognize the 10 malware specimens you should probably know by name. Test your knowledge and learn something along the way.
Take the 10-question Name That Malware! quiz.
If you like this approach to learning, here are two more quizzes I put together:
