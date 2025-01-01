Articles on Incident Response

- Assessments Dealing with Misinformation During Security Assessments and Forensic Investigations
Interview subjects don't always provide accurate information—they may not know details, remember incorrectly, or have incentives to mislead. Look for discrepancies between sources, ask similar...
- Incident Response Could a Data Breach Actually Help the Affected Brand?
Research shows negative publicity can increase awareness for relatively unknown brands—negative book reviews increased sales for unknown authors. For breaches unrelated to a company's core purpose,...
- Incident Response CyberForensics: Understanding Information Security Investigations
- Incident Response The Big Picture of the Security Incident Cycle
Incident response doesn't exist in isolation—it connects with intrusion detection, penetration testing, application security, and network defense through a four-phase cycle: Plan, Resist, Detect, and...