Articles on Communication

Training A Cybersecurity Writing Course for You Strong writers find openings to their readers' hearts and minds by knowing how to structure and present content. Techniques like strategic use of headings, lists, and figure captions can help...

Communication Cyber is Cyber is Cyber The distinction between "cybersecurity" and "information security" is becoming academic as the world embraces "cyber" as the dominant term. Since non-specialists relate more to "cyber," security...

Communication Communicating About Cybersecurity in Plain English: Haiku! Security professionals often use language that guarantees their message will be ignored or misunderstood by non-technical audiences. Translating jargon-heavy policy text into sentences of no more...

Training Writing Tips for IT Professionals Technical writing requires understanding your readers' expectations and keeping messages as short and simple as possible to achieve objectives. Key practices include deleting unnecessary words,...

Product Management What's It Like to Join a Startup's Executive Team? Joining a startup's executive team involves gaining situational awareness by talking with colleagues, board members, and customers to understand the company's real state. The early period also...