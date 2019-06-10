Security builder & leader

Joining Axonius to Tackle Cybersecurity Asset Management

IT asset management is a foundational security challenge that organizations increasingly struggle to address as modern paradigms like DevOps, IoT, and BYOD complicate tracking systems, devices, VMs, and containers. Correlating data from existing sources across multiple vantage points can answer questions about missing agents, unmanaged devices, and security coverage gaps.

Joining Axonius to Tackle Cybersecurity Asset Management - illustration

I’m drawn to large-scale problems, I guess:

For my new endeavor, I’m joining Axonius to tackle another massive challenge with severe security repercussions: IT asset management.

Asset management is such a foundational aspect of IT and security that it sounds utterly uncool. Yet, organizations increasingly struggle with tracking all the systems, devices, VMs, and containers that they need to secure. Legacy tools in this space struggle with the dynamic nature of modern IT paradigms like DevOps, IoT, and BYOD.

Axonius has an elegant solution. Instead of acting as yet another asset collector—be it a sensor, scanner, or an agent—Axonius connects to the data sources the organization already has, then correlates the details. By looking at each asset from several vantage points, Axonius quickly answers questions such as:

The response to what the team built so far has been inspiring, as evidenced by customer testimonials and awards such as the Most Innovative Startup at the RSA Innovation Sandbox. I will help Axonius continue the momentum, strengthening the way we help companies understand what they have, discover security coverage gaps, and validate and enforce security measures.

Axonius solves foundational problems for organizations across industries and sizes. A product that tackles a large-scale challenge that no one has quite cracked before… Call it what you want; I call it practical, necessary, delightful, and maybe even cool.

More on
LeadershipCareer
Image: ktsdsign/Shutterstock.com
2 min to read
June 10, 2019

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →