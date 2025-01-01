Articles on Authentication

Authentication The Reports of Passwords' Demise Have Been Greatly Exaggerated Passwords remain ubiquitous, but how we use them is changing. Biometric authentication lets people enter passwords less frequently, password vaults make complex credentials practical, and two-factor...

Authentication How Yahoo's New On-Demand Passwords Feature Works Yahoo's on-demand passwords feature sends one-time codes via SMS instead of requiring users to remember traditional credentials. This approach balances convenience with security, though it means...

Authentication Morse-Style Tap Codes for Mobile Authentication The Coin app implemented a Morse-style tap code authentication requiring users to enter sequences of short and long taps instead of numeric PINs. While innovative, the unfamiliar mechanism proved...

Authentication What to Do About Password-Sharing? Password sharing is a reality driven by convenience and social norms—Netflix even encourages it with multiple profiles per account. Rather than pretending credential sharing doesn't exist, products...

Authentication Potential Security Applications of the iPhone 5S M7 Motion Coprocessor The iPhone 5S M7 motion coprocessor could enable continuous authentication by identifying users through their unique walking patterns. This approach would be more seamless than traditional PIN entry...