Articles on Authentication

- Privacy Establishing a Decoy Honeypot Persona
A honeypot persona is a fake online identity designed to attract and deceive scammers, deflecting attacks from the real person. Decoy profiles can expose inaccurate information while the legitimate...
- Social Networking What Anomalies Trigger The LinkedIn Sign-In Verification Challenge?
LinkedIn presents security challenges when detecting logins from unfamiliar locations, new countries, extended absences, or suspicious activity patterns. The verification process involves email links...
- Authentication Two-Step Verification for Apple ID Consistent With Authentication Trends
Apple's two-step verification for Apple IDs delivers codes to trusted devices via push notification, with SMS fallback when data isn't available. The experience is more streamlined than Google's...
- Authentication Continuous and Seamless User Authentication with Biometrics
Continuous authentication can verify user identity beyond initial login by monitoring behavioral and physiological biometrics—face recognition, walking patterns, voice, and interaction...
- Authentication Creative Options for Better Authentication of Mobile Phone Users
Mobile phone authentication can move beyond awkward passwords and PINs by leveraging built-in sensors for fingerprints, walking patterns, facial geometry, voice, thermal imaging, and grip...
- Encryption Confusing the Padlock and the Favicon in the Web Browser
Attackers can display padlock-shaped favicons to fool users into thinking non-HTTPS connections are secure. Chrome and Firefox addressed this by removing favicons from the URL bar, while Internet...