Articles on Authentication

Privacy Establishing a Decoy Honeypot Persona A honeypot persona is a fake online identity designed to attract and deceive scammers, deflecting attacks from the real person. Decoy profiles can expose inaccurate information while the legitimate...

Social Networking What Anomalies Trigger The LinkedIn Sign-In Verification Challenge? LinkedIn presents security challenges when detecting logins from unfamiliar locations, new countries, extended absences, or suspicious activity patterns. The verification process involves email links...

Authentication Two-Step Verification for Apple ID Consistent With Authentication Trends Apple's two-step verification for Apple IDs delivers codes to trusted devices via push notification, with SMS fallback when data isn't available. The experience is more streamlined than Google's...

Authentication Continuous and Seamless User Authentication with Biometrics Continuous authentication can verify user identity beyond initial login by monitoring behavioral and physiological biometrics—face recognition, walking patterns, voice, and interaction...

Authentication Creative Options for Better Authentication of Mobile Phone Users Mobile phone authentication can move beyond awkward passwords and PINs by leveraging built-in sensors for fingerprints, walking patterns, facial geometry, voice, thermal imaging, and grip...