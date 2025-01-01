Articles on Authentication
- Authentication What to Do With Products Without SSO? Single Sign-On (SSO) acts as a crucial chokepoint for modern defense, centralizing authentication to enforce security measures and monitor access. When purchasing SaaS products without SSO,...
- Cloud Withholding Single Sign-On from SaaS Customers is Bad for Business and Security Many SaaS vendors restrict Single Sign-On (SSO) to their most expensive enterprise tiers, a practice that undermines the security of smaller customers. This pricing strategy is misguided, as SSO is a...
- Cloud Untangling the Complexity of SaaS Ownership in the Enterprise The ease with which employees can adopt SaaS applications creates a visibility and governance gap for IT and security teams. Addressing this complexity involves documenting roles and...
- Privacy Unemployment Insurance Fraud and Identity Theft: Up Close and Personal Scammers are using stolen personal information to file fraudulent unemployment claims, opening bank accounts in victims' names to receive payments. Victims typically discover the fraud when they...
- Authentication Cybersecurity Advice for Political Campaigns Political campaigns face attacks from cybercriminals and nation-state actors who steal credentials, intercept communications, and exploit weak IT configurations. Countermeasures include enabling...
- Authentication Face Recognition and Locking Your System: You Say Goodbye and I Say Hello Facial recognition login features like Windows Hello can automatically unlock a computer moments after you've locked it if the camera spots your face. Implementing a slight delay before facial...