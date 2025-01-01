Articles on Authentication

Authentication What to Do With Products Without SSO? Single Sign-On (SSO) acts as a crucial chokepoint for modern defense, centralizing authentication to enforce security measures and monitor access. When purchasing SaaS products without SSO,...

Cloud Withholding Single Sign-On from SaaS Customers is Bad for Business and Security Many SaaS vendors restrict Single Sign-On (SSO) to their most expensive enterprise tiers, a practice that undermines the security of smaller customers. This pricing strategy is misguided, as SSO is a...

Cloud Untangling the Complexity of SaaS Ownership in the Enterprise The ease with which employees can adopt SaaS applications creates a visibility and governance gap for IT and security teams. Addressing this complexity involves documenting roles and...

Privacy Unemployment Insurance Fraud and Identity Theft: Up Close and Personal Scammers are using stolen personal information to file fraudulent unemployment claims, opening bank accounts in victims' names to receive payments. Victims typically discover the fraud when they...

Authentication Cybersecurity Advice for Political Campaigns Political campaigns face attacks from cybercriminals and nation-state actors who steal credentials, intercept communications, and exploit weak IT configurations. Countermeasures include enabling...