Balancing Brevity and Verbosity in Business Communications

Brevity is valuable when audiences lack time or inclination—use elevator pitches for executives, SWOT matrices for pros and cons, and keep emails short. Verbosity is appropriate when responding to explicit requests for detail, providing supporting data in appendices, or keeping stakeholders informed during incidents.

“The most valuable of all talents is that of never using two words when one will do,” proclaimed Thomas Jefferson a few centuries ago. Succinctness seems more valuable in the 21st century, where we’re bombarded by words in spoken and written forms. However, knowing *how *to be brief is no less critical as knowing when to be brief.

I generally recommend assuming that the audience lacks the time or the inclination to pay full attention to your communication. Some rules of thumb for being brief:

While the advice above might apply to many situations, there are certainly cases where being verbose is preferred:

The biggest culprit in long-winded communications are, perhaps, presentations that last an hour but feel much longer. I was interested to learn about an approach to presentations that caps the presenter’s time at just a few minutes. It can be harder to prepare for and present a short “lightning” talk than a longer one. Hand-picked related posts:

