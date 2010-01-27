Security builder & leader

Security Architecture Cheat Sheet for Internet Applications

A cheat sheet for initial design and review of Internet application security architecture, covering four areas: business requirements (data classification, users, partners, regulations), infrastructure requirements (network, systems, monitoring), application requirements (data processing, access, monitoring), and security program requirements (operations, change management).

This cheat sheet offers tips for the initial design and review of a complex Internet application’s security architecture.

  1. Business Requirements
  2. Infrastructure Requirements
  3. Application Requirements
  4. Security Program Requirements

To print, use the two-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version for you own needs.

#1: Business Requirements

Business Model

Data Essentials

End-Users

Partners

Administrators

Regulations

#2: Infrastructure Requirements

Network

Systems

Infrastructure Monitoring

Virtualization and Externalization

#3: Application Requirements

Environment

Data Processing

Access

Application Monitoring

Application Design

#4: Security Program Requirements

Operations

Change Management

Software Development

Corporate

Additional Resources

Post-Scriptum

Special thanks for feedback from Slava Frid. If you have suggestions for improving this cheat sheet, please let me know. This cheat sheet is distributed according to the Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License. File version 1.2. Take a look at my other security cheat sheets.

More on
Cheat SheetsToolsLeadership
5 min to read
Published: January 27, 2010
Updated: January 30, 2015

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →