This page profiles and compares the ten finalists for RSAC 2026's Innovation Sandbox competition, scoring each across eight dimensions. The profiles were compiled on March 14, 2026 using AI tooling driven by Lenny Zeltser's security product strategy MCP server, based on publicly available information as of that date.

The analysis was performed by AI without direct human validation, to demonstrate the capabilities of AI agents guided by an expert framework. Outside this demo, a human analyst would conduct conversations with the AI agent to arrive at more accurate conclusions.

Seven of ten finalists build products that either secure AI systems, use AI as a core detection engine, or defend humans against AI-powered attacks. This is the most AI-concentrated cohort in the competition's history.

Predictions

These predictions are based primarily on publicly available information. Judges evaluate live product demonstrations and direct Q&A with founders. Demo quality on stage can override analytical rankings. Past winners often had minimal public traction at the time of their win.

Four companies score between 32 and 33 out of 40 on the eight-dimension startup readiness assessment below. A one-point spread is too narrow to rank with confidence based on public data alone. Rather than force a sequential ranking, this analysis groups them as top contenders and highlights a fifth company whose demo potential could shift the outcome.

Among Top Contenders Clearly AI (Score: 32/40) Clearly AI has the strongest go-to-market evidence in the cohort. Seventeen named enterprise customers, including Rivian, Ericsson, Okta, Webflow, and Affirm, demonstrate repeatable demand for AI-automated security and privacy reviews. A reported 90%+ reduction in review times provides concrete evidence of operational impact. The husband-wife founding team from Amazon Alexa AI Security and Moveworks brings direct domain credibility. Y Combinator backing and an $8.4M seed round from Basis Set Ventures and Crosspoint Capital provide institutional validation. In a cohort heavy on agentic AI security, Clearly AI offers a distinct angle, making existing security review workflows faster rather than securing a new category of AI systems.

Among Top Contenders Fig Security (Score: 32/40) Fig Security brings the best combination of funding and team pedigree in the cohort. The $38M raise from Team8 and Ten Eleven Ventures is the second-highest in the cohort. The founding team comes from Siemplify, where they held senior roles through its $500M acquisition by Google, and from Cymulate's security validation platform. Angel investors include the former CEO of Splunk, CrowdStrike's Chief Business Officer, and Palo Alto Networks' former CMO. Detection drift occurs when changes to infrastructure silently break security monitoring. No established vendor category addresses this gap directly. Fig's change simulation feature shows how a proposed modification would ripple through the detection stack before deployment. Fig emerged from stealth only twenty days before the Innovation Sandbox stage, limiting public evidence. However, Team8's venture creation model embeds structured customer development before launch. Past winners including HiddenLayer and Reality Defender had minimal public traction at the time of their wins. Judges weighted team credibility, problem significance, and demo impact above disclosed metrics.

Among Top Contenders Realm Labs (Score: 32/40) Realm Labs claims a capability no other vendor in the cohort offers: "internal observability" for LLMs, inspecting attention patterns and chain-of-thought processes during inference. No comparable product exists in the market if it works as described. The team's credentials support the ambition. CEO Saurabh Shintre holds a CMU PhD, has 10+ patents and 2,000+ citations, and served on the RSAC AI/ML track committee for five years. Co-founder Akash Mukherjee co-developed SLSA at Google and worked on Apple's Private Cloud Compute. The Anthropic customer relationship demonstrates technical credibility at the highest level. The risk factor for Realm is scale. Six employees shipping three products on $5M in funding is a concern that could surface during Q&A. If judges press on the technical mechanism and the answers lack specificity, the strongest claim in the cohort could become its biggest liability.

Wildcard Humanix (Score: 30/40) Humanix scores below the top four on paper but has the strongest demo potential in the cohort. Social engineering detection, with AI analyzing a conversation in real time and flagging manipulation tactics before a victim transfers credentials, creates the kind of dramatic before-and-after moment that has decided past Innovation Sandbox outcomes. The market thesis is data-grounded: social engineering causes 68% of breaches, current defenses are training and simulations, and no product intervenes during the attack itself. Keith Stewart's 20-year career in security, culminating in leading vArmour as CEO through its acquisition, provides direct operational credibility. What holds Humanix back is category creation risk. "Human Threat Detection and Response" is not yet an established budget line. The company has not disclosed named customers, though credible VC backing suggests production deployments.

What Could Change

With just one point separating four top contenders and only three points between first and fifth, stage performance could be decisive. The Innovation Sandbox is a live pitch competition, not a paper evaluation. A founder who commands the stage, shows a compelling live demo, and tells a story that resonates emotionally can overcome structural weaknesses.

Judge composition and presentation order add further uncertainty. Financial services representation on the 2026 panel favors companies addressing fraud and identity. If three agentic AI security companies present back-to-back, the audience may tire of the theme, benefiting companies that offer contrast. Surprise announcements such as major customer wins revealed during a pitch have shifted outcomes in past years.