Security builder & leader

Breaking Down the Walls Between Application and Infrastructure Security

Application and infrastructure security often reside in separate teams with different skill sets, leading to gaps. Unify responsibilities under common leadership, include both in penetration tests, incorporate application logs into SIEM, and build both disciplines into incident response plans.

I wrote earlier about the need to expand the focus of information security programs beyond infrastructure to incorporate application security components. It’s difficult to bridge these disciplines in part because the people responsible for applications and infrastructure often reside in different groups. Also, the security skills related to developing and maintaining applications differ from those related to systems and networks.

Here are my recommendations for breaking down the walls between application and infrastructure security:

Without somehow bringing infrastructure and application security disciplines together, you will probably spend more money on security than necessary or will focus your funding on the wrong risks.

More on
ToolsLeadershipIncident Response
2 min to read
January 27, 2011

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →