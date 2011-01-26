More Than a Hammer: Expanding the Information Security Toolbox

Security programs over-focus on networks and systems because infrastructure is most practitioners' background. The toolbox needs domain expertise in business functions, data analytics for measuring effectiveness, application security skills, practical user guidance, usable tools, and a "yes" mentality that enables business.

When the only tool you have is a hammer, it’s tempting to treat everything as if it were a nail, wrote Abraham Maslow a few decades ago. Given this observation, it’s not surprising that most of today’s information security efforts seem to focus on networks and systems. Gunnar Peterson observed that this is because infrastructure is the “background and hobby interest of the majority of technical people in the industry.” In addition to the infrastructure security “hammer,” our toolbox needs to incorporate the following elements:

Domain expertise related to the industries and business functions supported by information security efforts. Security cannot function as a standalone discipline.

Merely having technical security expertise isn’t enough.

These ideas are congruent with the concerns I expressed when outlining theworrisome state of the information security industry. However, that note pointed out problems without saying much about solutions. Looking at ways of expanding the security toolbox might be a more constructive way of tackling the issues.

