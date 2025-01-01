Risk Management Protecting Corporate Data in the Age of Consumerization Employees demand consumer devices and services at work—younger employees won't use last year's tech or carry second laptops. They'll circumvent rules or leave for trendier companies. Security must...

Communication Learning How to Influence - Tips for Security Professionals Security professionals often need to influence colleagues without formal power to affect changes. Success requires not just message content but presentation. Key books on influence include Cialdini's...

Malware Malware That Modifies the Routing Table on Infected Hosts Beyond modifying hosts files to block access to security domains, malware can modify the routing table on infected hosts after receiving null-routing instructions through HTTP-based C&C channels....

Social Networking Profile Spy Scams on Facebook Facebook scams promising "Find out who viewed your profile" trick victims into revealing personal details including phone numbers. The malicious site shows fake Facebook pages in the background to...

Cloud OpenDNS, NortonDNS and ClearCloud Filter Malicious Domains DNS-based security services like OpenDNS, NortonDNS, and ClearCloud filter malicious domains—easy to set up (no client software needed), easy to use (users do nothing), affordable (free), and...