- Risk Management Protecting Corporate Data in the Age of Consumerization
Employees demand consumer devices and services at work—younger employees won't use last year's tech or carry second laptops. They'll circumvent rules or leave for trendier companies. Security must...
- Communication Learning How to Influence - Tips for Security Professionals
Security professionals often need to influence colleagues without formal power to affect changes. Success requires not just message content but presentation. Key books on influence include Cialdini's...
- Malware Malware That Modifies the Routing Table on Infected Hosts
Beyond modifying hosts files to block access to security domains, malware can modify the routing table on infected hosts after receiving null-routing instructions through HTTP-based C&C channels....
- Social Networking Profile Spy Scams on Facebook
Facebook scams promising "Find out who viewed your profile" trick victims into revealing personal details including phone numbers. The malicious site shows fake Facebook pages in the background to...
- Cloud OpenDNS, NortonDNS and ClearCloud Filter Malicious Domains
DNS-based security services like OpenDNS, NortonDNS, and ClearCloud filter malicious domains—easy to set up (no client software needed), easy to use (users do nothing), affordable (free), and...
- Social Engineering Social Engineering Western Union Scam - The Role of a Money Mule
Western Union scams entice victims to send money—at the end of the trail is a money mule. Criminals recruit individuals, often unknowingly, to receive and forward stolen funds, making the money trail...