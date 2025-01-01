My Writing
- Malware Analysis Malware Analyst's Cookbook and DVD is Out
- Social Networking Social Networking: Been There, Done That, But Something Is Different
- Social Networking The Definition of Social Networking Social networking means communicating while being mindful of relationships among people. A social network is a structure of nodes (individuals or organizations) tied by interdependencies like...
- Malware Analysis Several Malware Analysis Reports to Learn From Learning from other analysts' reports is valuable when you can't reverse-engineer malware yourself. Recommended write-ups cover Murofet (file infection, password stealing), Avzhan (DDoS bots), Visal...
- Social Networking Information Security in the World of Social Media
- Cloud Security Risks to Consider When Adopting Cloud Services Cloud risks stem from three characteristics: agility (rapidly-changing environments make consistent controls hard), sharing (compromise to one component affects neighbors), and outsourcing (loss of...