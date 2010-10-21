The Definition of Social Networking

Social networking means communicating while being mindful of relationships among people. A social network is a structure of nodes (individuals or organizations) tied by interdependencies like friendship, interests, financial exchange, or beliefs. Social networking is navigating that structure.

What do we mean when we say social networking? I haven’t been able to find an authoritative reference that feels right, so I thought I’d take a shot at the definition.

Wiktionary includes, among its definitions of social networking, “the interaction between a group of people who share a common interest.” That is a good start, but the word interest seems a bit too narrow to me.

I prefer to start with Wikipedia’s definition of the term social network:

“A social network is a social structure made up of individuals (or organizations) called ‘nodes’, which are tied (connected) by one or more specific types of interdependency, such as friendship, kinship, common interest, financial exchange, dislike, sexual relationships, or relationships of beliefs, knowledge or prestige.”

This implies that the term social networking means navigating a social network.

A simpler way to define social networking might be to say that:

Social networking is communicating while being mindful of relationships among people.

I can live with that definition, and would like to use it as the basis for my future discussions of the topic. Is it consistent with how you use the term social networking?