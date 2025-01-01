Social Networking Predicting 2011 Information Security Trends

Social Networking Antivirus Vendors Consider Facebook Activity Protection Antivirus vendors are experimenting with Facebook apps (Norton Safe Web, BitDefender Safego) that review links shared on users' walls for malware. These run on vendor infrastructure using Facebook's...

Career Depth of Knowledge in IT Is Not Enough Knowing technical syntax isn't enough—the Internet knows more reference information than you. Depth of knowledge combined with good judgment or nuanced insight is truly valuable. Learn to make...

Malware Low Price as a Differentiator for Information Security Products Low price can be a security product differentiator in several ways: strengthening an ecosystem (Microsoft's free Security Essentials), as loss leaders bundled with other products, as freemium...

Social Networking Negative Sentiment May Help Search Engine Optimization An online store owner deliberately provoked negative feedback to increase links and PageRank—search engines didn't differentiate negative discussions from positive ones. This highlights the need for...