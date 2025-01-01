Social Engineering Attackers Are Attracted to Email Like Flies to Honey Email contains business plans, credentials, and sensitive data that attackers harvest after compromising systems—either from local PST files or directly from Exchange servers. Mitigations include...

Incident Response Tips for Starting a Security Incident Response Program Create a hierarchy of incident response documents: brief executive-level policy, detailed procedures for technical managers, and guidelines/checklists for responders. Keep them succinct using bullet...

Malware More Metrics for Measuring Enterprise Malware Defenses Additional malware defense metrics to track: where on systems malware was present (indicating which defenses failed), ratio of real-time versus scheduled scan detections, reinfection rates within 3...

Social Engineering How the Scarcity Principle is Used in Online Scams and Attacks The scarcity principle—people value less available opportunities more—powers online scams: fake expiration countdowns, CAPTCHAs before malware downloads, and login screens blocking desired content....