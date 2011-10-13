Capabilities and Limitations of Enterprise Antimalware Suites

Modern enterprise antimalware suites include traditional AV, spyware and rootkit protection, host firewalls, browser security, email filtering, cloud-based analysis, and centralized management. Understanding each component's capabilities and limitations is critical for product selection and effective deployment.

Standalone antivirus products have matured to encompass a variety of tools for securing endpoints in an enterprise setting. As the threats associated with malicious software increase in sophistication, so do the capabilities of antimalware tools. Understanding the capabilities and limitations of components that form such a suite is critical to selecting the right product and deriving value from it.

My recent article for the Information Security Magazine explains what components are typically incorporated into enterprise antimalware suites, discussing the following:

Traditional antivirus protection

Capabilities for spyware and rootkit protection

Host firewall and intrusion prevention

Securing the web browser

Safeguarding email communications

Cloud aspects of antimalware suites

Centralized management capabilities

Deployment considerations

Read the full article to understand what to expect from a modern antimalware suite in an enterprise setting. If you’re not a member of the SearchSecurity website, you can scroll past the initial footer of the page to read the full article.