Privacy Establishing a Decoy Honeypot Persona A honeypot persona is a fake online identity designed to attract and deceive scammers, deflecting attacks from the real person. Decoy profiles can expose inaccurate information while the legitimate...

Incident Response Why Organizations Don't Prepare for Information Security Incidents Organizations fail to prepare for security incidents not because they're unaware of threats, but because they believe they personally won't be attacked and underestimate the disruptive effects of...

Assessments Technical and Political Boundaries of Security Assessments Security assessment scoping involves both technical and political boundaries, since testing efforts are often artificially constrained by which teams control which systems. Defining rules of...

Social Networking 5 Tech Trends That Explain the Evolution of Online Threats Five technology trends—mainstream Internet adoption, mobile device proliferation, social networking, connectivity between physical and virtual worlds, and cloud computing—have shaped how criminals...

Cheat Sheets IT and Information Security Cheat Sheets