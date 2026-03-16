Most Cybersecurity Products Aren't Platforms and It's OK

The test for a genuine platform is whether each new addition makes everything else more valuable, not just whether products share a brand or console. Recognizing which dynamic the architecture supports determines where to invest and what competitive advantage to pursue.

Many cybersecurity startups refer to their products as a platform. That aspiration can shape product strategy and motivate a company to think big. But the label carries a specific meaning. Misapplying it means investing in ecosystem infrastructure that the architecture can’t support while starving the integration work that actually makes a suite competitive.

Understanding whether you’re building a platform or a suite clarifies what to invest in, how to measure progress, and what kind of competitive advantage to pursue.

A platform creates self-reinforcing value.

Each new addition to a platform delivers more value than it would as a standalone offering by plugging into an established ecosystem.

Network effects, the dynamic that the book Platform Revolution identifies as the primary engine of growth, create a virtuous cycle where increased participation generates compounding value. In tech platforms, this plays out through shared foundations:

Products or participants share data, so one’s telemetry enriches another’s analysis.

Shared identity eliminates onboarding friction.

Distribution advantages let new features reach an established base instantly.

Shared data trains AI models whose accuracy improves as more products contribute telemetry.

In cybersecurity, shared data creates an especially powerful dynamic. When multiple products feed a common data layer, whether that’s telemetry, identity signals, or asset context, AI models trained on that combined data improve every product’s capability. That creates an advantage that competitors with separate data silos can’t replicate through features alone.

However, the cybersecurity industry uses “platform” differently. Gartner’s cybersecurity platform consolidation framework treats platforms as consolidated security capabilities under a single vendor. Palo Alto Networks describes platformization the same way. These definitions all describe a suite. The distinction matters because it determines how value scales and what your strategy needs to support.

In a suite, each module adds a fixed increment of value. On a platform, each addition makes everything else on it more valuable. That difference separates a genuine platform from a suite, regardless of who builds the additions. The classic examples are multi-sided platforms in which third parties create value that the platform owner doesn’t fully control.

Bill Gates reportedly offered a well-known test for recognizing platforms. A platform, he said, is “when the economic value of everybody that uses it exceeds the value of the company that creates it.” That formulation captures platform dynamics with heavy third-party participation. But the self-reinforcing dynamic doesn’t require outside participants.

If your next product gains meaningful advantages from what’s already at the foundation, you have platform dynamics:

A suite solves the complexity problem. Customers want fewer vendor relationships, tighter integration between security functions, and a single console for operations.

A platform goes further. Shared foundations enable the vendor’s own teams and external partners to build capabilities that reinforce one another, delivering more than either could independently.

Platform dynamics emerge from architectural decisions, ecosystem participation, and sustained investment in shared foundations. A vendor can’t simply declare itself a platform, and most that try end up with a suite.

Platform dynamics require deliberate architecture.

The companies that have built genuine platform dynamics did so through specific architectural choices. CrowdStrike shows perhaps the clearest example in cybersecurity:

CrowdStrike built a single-agent architecture with a unified data layer, where a single sensor feeds endpoint data to every module on the platform.

When CrowdStrike launched Falcon Cloud Security and Falcon Identity Protection, those modules ran on the same sensor and drew on shared telemetry, reaching the existing customer base. Standalone competitors had to build those capabilities from scratch.

Partners can extend the platform through CrowdStrike’s Marketplace and Falcon Foundry, building applications that access the same data and reach the same customer base.

Not every network that looks like a flywheel behaves like one. Okta’s Integration Network connects over 7,000 applications, but most are standardized SSO connectors that follow the same pattern regardless of who builds them. Adding app number 7,001 doesn’t make existing integrations more valuable. The platform dynamic is real, but it lives in the identity data layer, not the integration count:

Once an organization adopts Okta as its identity provider, each additional Okta capability (access reviews, lifecycle management, governance) draws on that shared identity foundation. A standalone competitor would have to rebuild that context from scratch.

Okta’s threat intelligence improves as more organizations contribute identity signals, creating a data advantage that a competitor can’t replicate through features alone.

Okta’s identity expansion is a suite characteristic, while its shared identity data layer is platform one. The two can coexist. Palo Alto Networks shows this pattern at a larger scale:

The company assembled its security portfolio largely through acquisition, consolidating network security, cloud security, and security operations under one vendor. That’s suite behavior, and it’s effective, because customers get fewer vendor relationships and tighter integration.

But Cortex XSIAM collects telemetry from endpoint, network, identity, and cloud data sources and correlates them in a shared layer. When firewall data from Strata enriches threat detection in Cortex, both products become more valuable. That’s platform behavior. Recognizing which parts of your portfolio exhibit each dynamic shapes where you invest.

Unifying the data layer is the hard part. Frank Wang describes this common failure as the “middleware trap,” which is putting a shared console over separate acquired backends without unifying the underlying data models. Palo Alto avoided that pattern by enforcing Cortex Data Lake as a shared foundation early in its acquisition integration, turning what could have been suite consolidation into genuine platform investment.

Platforms are rare because the gap between intent and execution is significant. Even by a generous definition, most platform attempts across industries fail within five years, often because they can’t attract participants to both sides of the flywheel simultaneously. Most companies that aspire to build a platform end up with a suite.

Not every buyer needs a platform. When the security team evaluating your product has three analysts and no developers, ecosystem extensibility is overhead they didn’t ask for. Knowing that early shapes every investment decision that follows.

Build for the dynamics you actually have.

If you’re building a suite, your competitive advantage comes from how well your components work together, not from ecosystem gravity. Design for integration depth, operational simplicity, and the ability to deliver more value through tighter coupling between your own products. Don’t overinvest in marketplace features or partner programs that you can’t support, because those investments drain resources from the integration work that actually differentiates a good suite.

If you’re building toward a platform, you need shared architectural foundations that create compounding value, not just a shared brand or console. That might be a shared data layer where each product’s telemetry enriches the others, or an integration network where each new participant increases value for everyone already connected. Build those foundations for your own product expansion first, then consider opening to partners once the internal foundation proves its value.

If you’re deciding which to pursue, start with your core product. Does each new addition gain a meaningful advantage from what’s already there, or is it essentially standalone work under a shared brand? If additions reinforce each other, you have platform dynamics. If they don’t, you have a suite. Either is a legitimate path, and some companies will find both, with suite dynamics in parts of the portfolio and platform dynamics in others. Match the label to what your architecture actually supports, and fund the strategy that label demands.