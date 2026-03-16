Security builder & leader

Most Cybersecurity Products Aren't Platforms and It's OK

The test for a genuine platform is whether each new addition makes everything else more valuable, not just whether products share a brand or console. Recognizing which dynamic the architecture supports determines where to invest and what competitive advantage to pursue.

Most Cybersecurity Products Aren't Platforms and It's OK - illustration

Many cybersecurity startups refer to their products as a platform. That aspiration can shape product strategy and motivate a company to think big. But the label carries a specific meaning. Misapplying it means investing in ecosystem infrastructure that the architecture can’t support while starving the integration work that actually makes a suite competitive.

Understanding whether you’re building a platform or a suite clarifies what to invest in, how to measure progress, and what kind of competitive advantage to pursue.

A platform creates self-reinforcing value.

Each new addition to a platform delivers more value than it would as a standalone offering by plugging into an established ecosystem.

Network effects, the dynamic that the book Platform Revolution identifies as the primary engine of growth, create a virtuous cycle where increased participation generates compounding value. In tech platforms, this plays out through shared foundations:

In cybersecurity, shared data creates an especially powerful dynamic. When multiple products feed a common data layer, whether that’s telemetry, identity signals, or asset context, AI models trained on that combined data improve every product’s capability. That creates an advantage that competitors with separate data silos can’t replicate through features alone.

However, the cybersecurity industry uses “platform” differently. Gartner’s cybersecurity platform consolidation framework treats platforms as consolidated security capabilities under a single vendor. Palo Alto Networks describes platformization the same way. These definitions all describe a suite. The distinction matters because it determines how value scales and what your strategy needs to support.

Suites consolidate. Platforms compound.

In a suite, each module adds a fixed increment of value. On a platform, each addition makes everything else on it more valuable. That difference separates a genuine platform from a suite, regardless of who builds the additions. The classic examples are multi-sided platforms in which third parties create value that the platform owner doesn’t fully control.

Bill Gates reportedly offered a well-known test for recognizing platforms. A platform, he said, is “when the economic value of everybody that uses it exceeds the value of the company that creates it.” That formulation captures platform dynamics with heavy third-party participation. But the self-reinforcing dynamic doesn’t require outside participants.

If your next product gains meaningful advantages from what’s already at the foundation, you have platform dynamics:

Platform dynamics emerge from architectural decisions, ecosystem participation, and sustained investment in shared foundations. A vendor can’t simply declare itself a platform, and most that try end up with a suite.

Platform dynamics require deliberate architecture.

The companies that have built genuine platform dynamics did so through specific architectural choices. CrowdStrike shows perhaps the clearest example in cybersecurity:

Not every network that looks like a flywheel behaves like one. Okta’s Integration Network connects over 7,000 applications, but most are standardized SSO connectors that follow the same pattern regardless of who builds them. Adding app number 7,001 doesn’t make existing integrations more valuable. The platform dynamic is real, but it lives in the identity data layer, not the integration count:

Okta’s identity expansion is a suite characteristic, while its shared identity data layer is platform one. The two can coexist. Palo Alto Networks shows this pattern at a larger scale:

Unifying the data layer is the hard part. Frank Wang describes this common failure as the “middleware trap,” which is putting a shared console over separate acquired backends without unifying the underlying data models. Palo Alto avoided that pattern by enforcing Cortex Data Lake as a shared foundation early in its acquisition integration, turning what could have been suite consolidation into genuine platform investment.

Platforms are rare because the gap between intent and execution is significant. Even by a generous definition, most platform attempts across industries fail within five years, often because they can’t attract participants to both sides of the flywheel simultaneously. Most companies that aspire to build a platform end up with a suite.

Not every buyer needs a platform. When the security team evaluating your product has three analysts and no developers, ecosystem extensibility is overhead they didn’t ask for. Knowing that early shapes every investment decision that follows.

Build for the dynamics you actually have.

If you’re building a suite, your competitive advantage comes from how well your components work together, not from ecosystem gravity. Design for integration depth, operational simplicity, and the ability to deliver more value through tighter coupling between your own products. Don’t overinvest in marketplace features or partner programs that you can’t support, because those investments drain resources from the integration work that actually differentiates a good suite.

If you’re building toward a platform, you need shared architectural foundations that create compounding value, not just a shared brand or console. That might be a shared data layer where each product’s telemetry enriches the others, or an integration network where each new participant increases value for everyone already connected. Build those foundations for your own product expansion first, then consider opening to partners once the internal foundation proves its value.

If you’re deciding which to pursue, start with your core product. Does each new addition gain a meaningful advantage from what’s already there, or is it essentially standalone work under a shared brand? If additions reinforce each other, you have platform dynamics. If they don’t, you have a suite. Either is a legitimate path, and some companies will find both, with suite dynamics in parts of the portfolio and platform dynamics in others. Match the label to what your architecture actually supports, and fund the strategy that label demands.

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After 6+ years building the security program at Axonius from startup to scale, I'm exploring what's next. As I work on independent projects, I'm open to CISO or security product leadership roles where technical depth enables business growth. To talk, reach out on LinkedIn or email me at my first name at my last name dot com.
6 min to read
March 16, 2026

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity executive with deep technical roots, product management experience, and a business mindset. He has built security products and programs from early stage to enterprise scale. He is also a Faculty Fellow at SANS Institute and the creator of REMnux, a popular Linux toolkit for malware analysis. Lenny shares his perspectives on security leadership and technology at zeltser.com.

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