Articles on Product Management

Product Management How Security Can Better Support Software Engineering Teams Security and software engineering teams often operate with different incentives, creating friction when trying to weave security into the development lifecycle. Bridging this gap requires...

Product Management Security Product Management at Large Companies vs. Startups Product managers face different challenges and opportunities depending on whether they work at a large company or a startup. Large firms offer customer access and resources but come with bureaucracy,...

Product Management Practical Tips for Creating and Managing New Information Technology Products Product managers determine what to build, align roadmaps to business strategy, and drive product adoption by working with customers, sales, and engineering teams. Success requires understanding...

Product Management What's It Like to Join a Startup's Executive Team? Joining a startup's executive team involves gaining situational awareness by talking with colleagues, board members, and customers to understand the company's real state. The early period also...

Product Management A Product Management Framework for Creating Security Products Building a security product requires answering fundamental questions about market segmentation, product capabilities, sales engagement, pricing, and delivery. A lightweight framework that poses these...