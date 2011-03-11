Security builder & leader

Fun Ways to Change Behavior and Improve Security

Fun can act as positive reinforcement for security behaviors—more powerful than negative reinforcement. Ideas include rewarding badge swipes with jokes, entering complex password users in raffles, testing policy knowledge with prize quizzes, and using comic strips for security awareness messaging.

How can we use fun as a motivator for changing the behavior of computer users to improve information security? I started thinking about this after I read about the Fun Theory project, “dedicated to the thought that something as simple as fun is the easiest way to change people’s behaviour for the better.”

Non-Security Examples

One of the project’s experiments influenced people to take the stairs instead of the elevator by turning the stairway into a musical piano keyboard. Take a look at this 2-minute video:

Another experiment encouraged drivers to wait at the traffic light by displaying trivia when the red light was on. Another motivated people to throw trash into a bin, rather than on the floor, by emitting funny sounds when objects were placed into the receptacle.

In these examples, fun acts as positive reinforcement, which is often more powerful than negative reinforcement in changing behavior.

Ideas for Security Scenarios

Here are a few ideas that came to mind for using fun as a motivator to improve information security:

OK, I’m just brainstorming here. Are these practical ideas? Do you have others? Have you, perhaps, already implemented an approach along these lines?

More on
EncryptionTrainingSocial Engineering
2 min to read
Published: March 11, 2011
Updated: February 13, 2015

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

