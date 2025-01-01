Articles on Tools

Tools Mitigating Attacks on the Web Browser and Add-Ons Drive-by exploits target vulnerabilities in browsers and add-ons like Java, Adobe Reader, and Flash. Defense involves sandboxing (Chrome, IE, Adobe Reader X), tightening settings via Group Policy,...

Web Security Mitigating Attacks on Web Applications Through the Browser Attackers use browsers as gateways to attack web applications via XSS (executing malicious JavaScript in app context), CSRF (tricking browsers into submitting crafted requests), clickjacking...

Tools Mitigating Attacks on the User of the Web Browser Browsers are improving protection against socially-engineered malware. Internet Explorer's SmartScreen includes application reputation tracking—warning users about executables without reputation...

Web Security NoScript Strengthens Security Even If You Allow Scripting NoScript's script-blocking requires users to allowlist every site—many automatically click "allow" or uninstall it. If script allowlisting isn't for you, enable scripts globally but keep NoScript's...

Risk Management Information Security Isn't a Standalone Discipline Information security exists to help organizations achieve corporate objectives, not as a goal in itself. Security professionals must understand how they fit into Finance, Legal, HR, IT, Marketing,...