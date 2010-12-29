Security builder & leader

Mitigating Attacks on Web Applications Through the Browser

Attackers use browsers as gateways to attack web applications via XSS (executing malicious JavaScript in app context), CSRF (tricking browsers into submitting crafted requests), clickjacking (invisible elements above legitimate UI), and man-in-the-browser (intercepting all traffic). Modern browsers include anti-XSS/CSRF/clickjacking features.

Applications running on web servers can be attacked in many ways. One of the approaches involves using the web browser of the victim as a gateway for the attack. Such attacks include the following tactics:

By channeling attacks through the victim’s browser, the attacker often has the ability to take actions in the context of the victim’s session with the target web application. This allows the attacker to interact with the application under the victim’s privileges. Many of the vulnerabilities exploited by the attacks outlined above need to be fixed by the developers of the web applications, which aren’t under the direct control of the victims. However browser users can take some mitigation measures.

Modern web browser are starting to include mechanisms for resisting attacks outlined above. For instance, Internet Explorer 8 includes anti-XSS, anti-CSRF and anti-clickjacking features. Google Chrome offers some protective capabilities of this manner as well. Users of Firefox can mitigate the risks of CSRF, XSS and other attack on web applications by using the NoScript extension.

Of course, such browser-based defenses aren’t without weaknesses; case point: the Abusing Internet Explorer 8’s XSS Filters paper by Eduardo Vela Nava and David Lindsay (PDF).

This note is part of a series that explores attacks that use the web browser. Other posts in this series are:

More on
Web SecurityTools
2 min to read
Published: December 29, 2010
Updated: February 2, 2015

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →