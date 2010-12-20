Security builder & leader

Information Security Isn't a Standalone Discipline

Information security exists to help organizations achieve corporate objectives, not as a goal in itself. Security professionals must understand how they fit into Finance, Legal, HR, IT, Marketing, and Line of Business. Connect security efforts with what the rest of the organization is doing to be noticed and appreciated.

Safeguarding the organization’s data is not the goal in itself. Information security exists to help the organization reach its corporate objectives, such as those tied to making money or serving a non-profit function.

It’s easy for infosec professionals to become comfortable in the world of information systems, firewalls, security patches, and incident response. We sometimes forget that we’re part of an ecosystem that’s supposed to help the organization achieve its corporate objectives. As Michael Cloppert put it, we should be active participants “in technical innovation, architecture, and the engineering process, making sure requirements are met in a way that balances risk with cost.”

Infosec personnel should understand the context within which their direct job responsibilities exist. Here are some of the ways in which information security can fit into the overall organization: Finance

Legal

Human Resources

Information Technology

Marketing and Communications

Line of Business

Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that the security work you do is so important, that the value you add should be self-evident to your colleagues. You need to connect your security efforts with what the rest of the organization is doing if you want to be noticed and appreciated for your work. To do this, understand what people in non-security departments do, how they fit into the corporate ecosystem, and how your responsibilities link to theirs.

Published: December 20, 2010
