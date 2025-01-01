Articles on Social Networking

- Career How to Research in Preparation For an IT Interview
Research interviewers and positions before IT job interviews. Insist recruiters provide more than generic postings; tap LinkedIn to find company employees in your network. Search for former employees...
- Social Networking 2 Types of Social Media and Social Networking Risks for Enterprises
Enterprise social networking risks fall into two categories: risks to organizations using social platforms for marketing (brand tarnishing, impersonation, vulnerable infrastructure on untrusted turf)...
- Career 5 Interviewing Tips for IT Job Candidates
Five interviewing tips from a hiring manager's perspective: know the organization (business model, challenges, competition), know the position (specific requirements beyond generic titles), know...
- Social Networking Why On-line Social Identity and Reputation is a Big Deal
Online social identity is defined by your network and interactions—you are whom you know and what you do with them. A Social Identity Reputation Score (SIRS) could become the FICO score of the online...
- Social Networking Information Security and Social Media Marketing Campaigns
Social media marketing creates security challenges: marketers need social network access (greater risk exposure), fast-changing campaigns may spawn uncontrolled satellite web servers, brand...
- Social Networking Social Networking: Been There, Done That, But Something Is Different