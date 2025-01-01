Articles on Social Networking

- Social Networking The Definition of Social Networking
Social networking means communicating while being mindful of relationships among people. A social network is a structure of nodes (individuals or organizations) tied by interdependencies like...
- Social Networking Information Security in the World of Social Media
- Authentication Facebook's One-Time Passwords: Why?
Facebook's OTP feature replaces passwords for public computer logins rather than adding a second factor. It addresses keyloggers on kiosks but not common attack vectors like session cookie theft or...
- Social Networking Exploring Facebook's New Social CAPTCHA Authentication
Facebook's "social CAPTCHA" authentication asks users to identify photos of friends when login anomalies are detected—distinguishing legitimate users from imposters. This increases social data's...
- Malware What is Malware?
Malware is code used to perform malicious actions—taken against the victim's interests with intent. Whether a program is malware depends not on capabilities but on how attackers use it. Behind...
- Social Networking Profile Spy Scams on Facebook
Facebook scams promising "Find out who viewed your profile" trick victims into revealing personal details including phone numbers. The malicious site shows fake Facebook pages in the background to...