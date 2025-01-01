Articles on Risk Management

Risk Management Turning Information Security Architects into Chefs Some architects rigorously follow frameworks (recipe-diehards); others improvise based on experience. Neither approach alone suffices. True architects know design patterns and control frameworks for...

Product Management Security Products and Services: The Long Tail of SMB Customers SMBs comprise roughly 80% of the potential security market—the long tail—but require different product, pricing, and marketing models than enterprises. Cloud services make security more affordable,...

Risk Management Border Bias and Risk Perception in Information Security Research shows people irrationally believe state borders can protect against disasters, underestimating risks from across the line. In security, firewalls and other devices may create similar...

Incident Response Insider Threat - A Touchy Security Topic The insider vs. outsider threat debate may be less relevant as external attackers increasingly compromise employee workstations via social engineering and exploit kits—outsiders become insiders....

Leadership Return on Investment (ROI) - A Touchy Security Topic ROI in finance means income-generating return, but security prevents loss rather than creating wealth. Vendors misuse "ROI" to justify expenses as "investments." ROSI calculations rely on annualized...