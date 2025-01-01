Articles on Risk Management

Social Networking 5 Tech Trends That Explain the Evolution of Online Threats Five technology trends—mainstream Internet adoption, mobile device proliferation, social networking, connectivity between physical and virtual worlds, and cloud computing—have shaped how criminals...

Risk Management Mutually-Assured Destruction as a Factor in Cyber Warfare Since no practical defense exists against nation-state cyber intrusions, countries may need to compromise adversaries' IT assets to establish mutually-assured destruction as a deterrent. Nations with...

Product Management What Does a Security Product Manager Do? A security product manager defines product capabilities and drives adoption for information security solutions, working closely with customers, sales, and engineering teams. Unlike most infosec roles...

Risk Management The Endowment Effect in Information Security The endowment effect—valuing items in your possession more highly—may cause security professionals to overestimate the value of data they protect. Business managers, more removed from the data, might...

Risk Management The Risks of Remote Desktop for Access Over the Internet Exposing RDP to direct Internet connections is risky—beyond credential-guessing opportunities, critical vulnerabilities like CVE-2012-0002 can allow remote code execution without authentication....