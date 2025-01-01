Articles on Risk Management

Malware Making Sense of Microsoft's Endpoint Security Strategy Microsoft is pursuing three endpoint security objectives: protecting the OS through baseline measures, motivating other vendors to innovate beyond commodity controls, and expanding enterprise revenue...

Risk Management First Impression Tips for Security Startups Making a good first impression requires researching prospects before contact, establishing credibility by demonstrating relevant experience, and customizing elevator pitches to the listener's...

Risk Management Information Security Measures Commensurate With Risky Behavior Security safeguards could be applied selectively based on users' demonstrated tendency toward risky computer behavior—people whose systems were frequently infected or who clicked simulated phishing...

Cloud Security Risks and Benefits of Docker Application Containers Docker containers share the host kernel, providing weaker isolation than virtual machines but offering security benefits like smaller vulnerability surfaces and easier patching through image...

Leadership Know Your Firm's Economic Moat to Keep Security Relevant Effective security decisions require understanding your company's economic moat—the competitive advantages that protect it from rivals. Framing risks in terms of threats to these moats (brand equity,...