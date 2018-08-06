Security builder & leader

Making Sense of Microsoft's Endpoint Security Strategy

Microsoft is pursuing three endpoint security objectives: protecting the OS through baseline measures, motivating other vendors to innovate beyond commodity controls, and expanding enterprise revenue streams. While these technologies are becoming less disjointed, challenges remain around central management, licensing complexity, and hardware/version dependencies.

Making Sense of Microsoft's Endpoint Security Strategy - illustration

Microsoft is no longer content to simply delegate endpoint security on Windows to other software vendors. The company has released, fine-tuned or rebranded multiple security technologies in a way that will have lasting effects on the industry and Windows users. What is Microsoft’s endpoint security strategy and how is it evolving?

Microsoft offers numerous endpoint security technologies, most of which include “Windows Defender” in their name. Some resemble built-in OS features (e.g., Windows Defender SmartScreen), others are free add-ons (e.g., Windows Defender Antivirus), while some are commercial enterprise products (e.g., the EDR component of Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection). I created a table that explains the nature and dependencies of these capabilities in a single place. Microsoft is in the process of unifying these technologies under the Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection branding umbrella—the name that originally referred solely to the company’s commercial incident detection and investigation product.

Microsoft’s approach to endpoint security appears to be pursuing the following 3 objectives:

In pursuing these objectives, Microsoft developed the building blocks that are starting to resemble features of commercial Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) products. The resulting solution is far from perfect, at least at the moment:

While infringing on the territory traditionally dominated by third-parties on the endpoint, Microsoft leaves room for security vendors to provide value and work together with Microsoft’s security technologies. For example:

Some of Microsoft’s endpoint security technologies still feel disjointed. They’re becoming less so, as the company fine-tunes its approach to security and matures its capabilities. Microsoft is steadily guiding enterprises towards embracing Microsoft as the de facto provider of IT products. Though not all enterprises will embrace an all-Microsoft vision for IT, many will. Endpoint security vendors will need to crystallize their role in the resulting ecosystem, expanding and clarifying their unique value proposition. (Coincidentally, that’s what I’m doing at Minerva Labs, where I run product management.)

August 6, 2018

