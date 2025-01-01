Articles on Product Management
- Product Management The Company of Self: A Career Development Org Chart Managing one's career can be approached by treating oneself as the CEO of a company with multiple departments: product development (skills), sales and marketing (visibility), R&D (continued...
- Product Management Security Products and Services: The Long Tail of SMB Customers SMBs comprise roughly 80% of the potential security market—the long tail—but require different product, pricing, and marketing models than enterprises. Cloud services make security more affordable,...
- Product Management Ease of Use as a Competitive Advantage for Security Products Security products historically prioritized features over usability. Vendors should prompt users as last resort, make intelligent decisions on users' behalf, and let products run unobtrusively—users...