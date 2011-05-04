Security builder & leader

The Company of Self: A Career Development Org Chart

Managing one's career can be approached by treating oneself as the CEO of a company with multiple departments: product development (skills), sales and marketing (visibility), R&D (continued learning), finance (compensation), and human resources (ethics and work-life balance). Examining which of these departments need attention helps identify gaps in professional development.

It’s easy to be overwhelmed with all the professional and personal elements that contribute toward one’s career progression. When Lee Kushner and I were preparing to present a workshop on this topic, Lee shared with me his framework for making sense the various aspects of career development. With his permission, I’d like to describe this approach below. Consider yourself the CEO of the company of self. This means leading the various departments that make the organization strive. In the context of managing one’s own career, each of these departments has a role to play:

You can view Lee’s career development organizational chart below.

One way to use this org chart is to examine your current state to assess which of your “departments” are missing, incomplete or may require additional attention.

More on
Product ManagementCareer
2 min to read
Published: May 4, 2011
Updated: February 16, 2015

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →