Articles on Privacy

Privacy What Happens After You've Set Up Google Inactive Account Manager? Google's Inactive Account Manager notifies designated contacts after 3+ months of account inactivity, optionally sharing data with them. Google sends multiple alerts before expiration and requires...

Privacy Establishing a Decoy Honeypot Persona A honeypot persona is a fake online identity designed to attract and deceive scammers, deflecting attacks from the real person. Decoy profiles can expose inaccurate information while the legitimate...

Incident Response Why Organizations Don't Prepare for Information Security Incidents Organizations fail to prepare for security incidents not because they're unaware of threats, but because they believe they personally won't be attacked and underestimate the disruptive effects of...

Incident Response Some Facts and Conjecture About the VeriSign Data Breach VeriSign's 2011 SEC filing disclosed a 2010 breach where information was exfiltrated from compromised corporate systems. The APT-style attack characteristics and inability to assess future misuse of...

Authentication Anticipating The Future of User Account Access Sharing Roughly one in three teens share passwords as expressions of trust, much like giving out school locker combinations. Adults also share credentials for practical reasons—Netflix accounts, admin...