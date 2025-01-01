Articles on Privacy

Privacy How Security and Privacy Teams Break Barriers Together Cybersecurity and data privacy leaders share fundamental goals despite having distinct expertise and priorities. A practical framework for aligning security and privacy efforts involves identifying...

Privacy Unemployment Insurance Fraud and Identity Theft: Up Close and Personal Scammers are using stolen personal information to file fraudulent unemployment claims, opening bank accounts in victims' names to receive payments. Victims typically discover the fraud when they...

Social Engineering Scammers Use Breached Personal Details to Persuade Victims Scammers include personal details from data breaches—such as passwords or phone numbers—in fraudulent messages to "prove" they have compromising information about their victims. These mass-mailed...

Authentication Face Recognition and Locking Your System: You Say Goodbye and I Say Hello Facial recognition login features like Windows Hello can automatically unlock a computer moments after you've locked it if the camera spots your face. Implementing a slight delay before facial...

Privacy Security of Third-Party Keyboard Apps on Mobile Devices Third-party mobile keyboards with network access can capture keystrokes and transmit them to developers' servers, creating keylogger-like risks. Keyboard developers vary widely in their security...