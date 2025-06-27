Security builder & leader

How Security and Privacy Teams Break Barriers Together

Cybersecurity and data privacy leaders share fundamental goals despite having distinct expertise and priorities. A practical framework for aligning security and privacy efforts involves identifying these differences and collaborating on key areas such as security monitoring, data retention, and incident response.

While cybersecurity and data privacy leaders have distinct expertise, our fundamental goals are aligned. By understanding each other’s perspectives and priorities, we can support each other to strengthen the organization’s cybersecurity and privacy programs. This was the focus of the presentation that Edy Glozman and I delivered at the RSA Conference. Edy and I collaborate at Axonius, where he is the VP of Legal and I am the CISO.

The overlap in cybersecurity and data privacy is significant, creating the potential for collaboration. However, since each role focuses on a different aspect of the organization, there’s also the potential for disagreements and conflict:

Both functions clearly involve protecting data, though they’re driven by different priorities and expertise. In our presentation, we shared several scenarios where the interests of cybersecurity and privacy professionals diverge or align:

We shared a practical framework to help cybersecurity and data privacy leaders, whether we’re pursuing similar objectives or whether our interests are misaligned. We also shared advice on making the most of either of these scenarios.

Effective security and privacy leaders recognize the value in each other’s expertise. We work to build trust when interests align, and we negotiate when they don’t. When necessary, we lean into healthy disagreements—that’s often where the best solutions emerge. To explore this topic further, watch our presentation and download our slides.

