Articles on Malware

Incident Response Why Organizations Don't Prepare for Information Security Incidents Organizations fail to prepare for security incidents not because they're unaware of threats, but because they believe they personally won't be attacked and underestimate the disruptive effects of...

Malware Attributing Cyberattack Activities to a Group in India Researchers attributed coordinated cyberattacks against South Asian organizations to a group operating from India based on target profiles, decoy document contents, embedded debug strings,...

Malware Anticipating Cyber Threats Beyond APT Organizations that experienced APT attacks years ago may offer insights into threats that will eventually reach other companies. Predicted trends include greater use of purchased exploits,...

Malware When Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) Entered the Mainstream Enterprise Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) are custom, incident-specific signatures that organizations use to detect attacker artifacts. Mandiant popularized the term around 2007, and by 2015 the concept gained...