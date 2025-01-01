Articles on Malware

Malware What Is Cloud Anti-Virus and How Does It Work? Cloud anti-virus uses lightweight endpoint agents that offload analysis to provider infrastructure—less system strain, smaller attack surface. Agents submit file metadata (hashes, behavior, origin)...

Malware What is Malware? Malware is code used to perform malicious actions—taken against the victim's interests with intent. Whether a program is malware depends not on capabilities but on how attackers use it. Behind...

Social Engineering Asymmetry of Data Value, Social Engineering, and What To Do Information perceived as valueless won't be protected—but its value to attackers differs from value to the organization. Knowing AV product names helps tune malware; knowing application versions...

Malware Detailed PDF Malware Threat Report from Symantec

Malware Malware That Modifies the Routing Table on Infected Hosts Beyond modifying hosts files to block access to security domains, malware can modify the routing table on infected hosts after receiving null-routing instructions through HTTP-based C&C channels....