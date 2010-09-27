Security builder & leader

Asymmetry of Data Value, Social Engineering, and What To Do

Information perceived as valueless won't be protected—but its value to attackers differs from value to the organization. Knowing AV product names helps tune malware; knowing application versions helps craft exploits. Teach employees that seemingly innocuous details can undermine security; deploy defenses assuming some will be social engineered.

Security professionals generally agree that social engineering is a highly effective way of bypassing defenses. The challenge is determining how to adjust one’s security architecture and the security awareness program to account for this attack vector.

Social-Engineer.Org recently released a report describing the findings of the social engineering capture the flag (CTF) contest held at the Defcon 18 conference.

My favorite insight from the contest’s report is the reminder of the asymmetry between the value of information to different parties:

“Information perceived as having no value will not be protected [by the employee.] This is the underlying fact that most social engineering efforts rely upon, as value to an attacker is different than value to an organization.”

To me, this means that an information security program needs to incorporate the following elements:

If you’re looking for examples of the creative use of social engineering to bypass defenses, read Social-Engineer.Org’s Social Engineering Capture the Flag Results report (PDF). The provide good examples of the information gathering approaches and pretext stories used by the contestants.

September 27, 2010

