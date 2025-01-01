Articles on Malware Analysis
- Malware Analysis Free Malware Sample Sources for Researchers A curated list of free sources where malware researchers can obtain samples for analysis, including MalwareBazaar, Hybrid Analysis, VirusShare, and vx-underground. Most require registration, and...
- Malware Analysis Free Multi-Engine Antivirus Scanning Sites Multi-engine antivirus scanning sites like VirusTotal check uploaded files against multiple AV products simultaneously, providing different perspectives on potentially malicious artifacts. Before...
- Cloud Using Free Windows XP Mode as a VMware Virtual Machine Microsoft's free Windows XP Mode, downloadable for Windows 7 Professional/Enterprise/Ultimate, can be imported into VMware Workstation or Player instead of Virtual PC. The process provides a...
- Malware Analysis Version 3 Release of the REMnux Linux Distro for Malware Analysis
- Tools Extracting Malicious Flash Objects from PDFs Using SWF Mastah SWF Mastah by Brandon Dixon extracts malicious Flash objects from PDFs in one step, using the PDF X-RAY framework and Peepdf. It can handle complex PDF files even when pdf-parser fails to locate or...
- Malware Analysis Preparing The Next Release of REMnux Distro