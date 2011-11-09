Preparing The Next Release of REMnux Distro

Update: REMnux v3 is out!

I’m preparing the next release of the REMnux Linux distribution. REMnux is a lightweight Linux distribution for assisting malware analysts in reverse-engineering malicious software. To date, the distro has been downloaded about 20,000 times in its live CD and virtual appliance forms.

I expect the new REMnux release (version 3) to incorporate the following major changes, while remaining mostly backwards-compatible with prior releases: