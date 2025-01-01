Articles on Leadership

Product Management Security Product Management at Large Companies vs. Startups Product managers face different challenges and opportunities depending on whether they work at a large company or a startup. Large firms offer customer access and resources but come with bureaucracy,...

Product Management Practical Tips for Creating and Managing New Information Technology Products Product managers determine what to build, align roadmaps to business strategy, and drive product adoption by working with customers, sales, and engineering teams. Success requires understanding...

Malware Analysis Hybrid Analysis Grows Up - Acquired by CrowdStrike Payload Security, the company behind the Hybrid Analysis automated malware sandbox, was acquired by CrowdStrike after three years of operation. The free community platform—with approximately 44,000...

Product Management What's It Like to Join a Startup's Executive Team? Joining a startup's executive team involves gaining situational awareness by talking with colleagues, board members, and customers to understand the company's real state. The early period also...

Career Reflections of a Security Professional: Podcast Interview A career in information security involves learning from failures, being inspired by others, and developing business and communication skills alongside technical expertise. Professional certifications...